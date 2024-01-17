2024 election: Your guide to all the key primaries, debates and what happens next

Voting in the 2024 election cycle has begun, with former President Donald Trump easily winning the Iowa caucuses to begin his bid for a third Republican nomination — and a possible rematch with Joe Biden in the fall.

Next it's on to New Hampshire, which holds its first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23, and Nevada, which is holding both a Republican caucus and primary early next month. (You can read more about the state's unusual primary system here.)

After that, South Carolina and Michigan will hold GOP primaries, followed by Super Tuesday in early March.

Before you know it, it will be summer, when both parties hold their conventions. And after the presidential debates — which are still on the schedule despite Trump's unwillingness to participate in the GOP debates — it will be Election Day.

Here are just some of the key dates in the 2024 political calendar, a few of which are subject to change.

2024 election calendar

• Jan. 15: Iowa GOP caucuses

Trump scored a decisive victory, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley for second place. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy finished a distant fourth, suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

• Jan. 18: CNN town hall with Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

The network announced this week that it will scrap its planned Jan. 21 GOP New Hampshire debate in favor of a town hall with Haley on Jan. 18. Following the Iowa caucuses, Haley said that going forward she would only participate in a debate if Trump does too.

• Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

The Granite State has had the first primary in the nation since 1920. DeSantis will try to build off his second-place finish in Iowa while Haley hopes to gain ground with a little help from supporters of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race shortly before the Iowa caucuses.

• Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic primary

• Feb. 6-8: Nevada primary and caucuses

• Feb. 13: Long Island special election

Voters in New York's Third Congressional District will pick a successor to George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December following a scathing House Ethics Committee report that concluded he "blatantly stole from his campaign." The candidates are former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who won the seat in 2022 before leaving to run for governor, and Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip.

• Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican primary

• Feb. 27: Michigan primary

• March 4: Trump’s Jan. 6 trial

As of now, March 4 is the trial start date for the federal election interference case against Trump. The former president's lawyers have sought to delay the trial until after the election.

• March 5: Super Tuesday

More than a third of all GOP delegates will be up for grabs on Super Tuesday, as 15 states — Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont — and one territory (American Samoa) will hold their primaries or caucuses. Trump is not on the ballot in Colorado or Maine, where election officials declared him ineligible because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump is appealing, and the cases could wind up in the Supreme Court.

Conventions

• July 15-18: Republican National Convention

The event will be held in Milwaukee, which hosted the 2020 Democratic National Convention during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Aug. 19-22: Democratic National Convention

The event will be held in Chicago, which has hosted 11 previous Democratic conventions — most recently in 1996, when Bill Clinton and Al Gore were nominated for reelection. It was also the site of the disastrous 1968 Democratic convention, which was held in the wake of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy and marred by massive antiwar protests that turned violent.

Debates

• Sept. 16: 1st presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has scheduled three presidential debates, the first on Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, as well as a vice presidential debate in late September.

• Sept. 25: Vice presidential debate

The lone sanctioned vice presidential debate will take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 25.

• Oct. 1: 2nd presidential debate

The second presidential debate will take place at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Oct. 1.

• Oct. 9: 3rd presidential debate

The third and final presidential debate will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9, less than a month from Election Day.

• Nov. 5: Election Day

• Dec. 17: Deadline for electors to cast their votes

This was a routine, unremarkable ritual of U.S. democracy until the 2020 election — and the events that followed.