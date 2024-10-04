Nashville notes: Fresh tunes from Ryan Griffin, Kat Luna + Caitlyn Smith

"Salt, Lime & Tequila" singer Ryan Griffin has dropped "Just Like You Said," his first new song since 2023's Phases EP. "Ain't turning back this time," Ryan says of his soaring breakup number on Instagram. "Turn it up, text an ex and enjoy!"



Kat Luna, formerly of the now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, has released "That Girl," her first song as a solo artist. "This is me stepping into my new era of who I really am, knowing my worth, and saying what I want to say. Writing 'That Girl' helped with my healing journey and I hope it helps others," shares Kat. The singer-songwriter and her ex-husband, Alex Garrido, called it quits and disbanded in 2023.

Caitlyn Smith's autobiographical "Life Right Now" is out on digital platforms. The breezy song chronicles her life as a mom, wife, singer and songwriter. "Got an old guitar and song in my heart and a band that turned into a van/ And I'm the gypsy queen of the heartbreak scene and the radio don't give a damn/ I've bearing my soul to the microphone since I was barely 15," she sings in a verse.

