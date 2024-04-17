Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' + Carly Pearce's crewneck

Chris Stapleton's headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s outdoor stage Wednesday to perform "It Takes a Woman." Per Variety, Chris will also have an interview segment on the show. Chris' episode will air at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Carly Pearce has rolled out a new Country Music Made Me Do It crewneck in her merch store. It's priced at $60 and available to purchase now at shop.carlypearce.com.

Country duo LOCASH will drop their new song, "Hometown Home," on Friday. "It's all about your hometown home. You follow your loved one wherever you want to go but, sometimes you want to stay in your hometown," LOCASH shares of their upcoming track. "Hometown Home" is available for presave now.

