Nashville Notes: Ashley Cooke expands + Hunter Hayes reimagines

By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley Cooke is adding eight new stops to her Your Place tour, which takes its name from her chart-topping hit. The trek, which starts Oct. 23, will now include dates in Louisville, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Boston.

"In a Song," the first track from Hunter Hayes' new EP,

Lost & Found

, will drop Sept. 20. Two more new versions of previously released songs, "Still Fallin'" and "Somebody's Heartbreak," are set to follow.

Larry Fleet will kick off his Hard Work & Holy Water headlining tour Feb. 13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The singer/songwriter wrote "Man Made a Bar" for Morgan Wallen and Eric Church, and followed it with his own single, "Things I Take for Granted."

