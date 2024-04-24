Nashville notes: HARDY's tank top + Mason Ramsey's new track

By Jeremy Chua

HARDY has dropped a new Somewhere in the Dessert tank top to celebrate his upcoming appearance at Stagecoach Festival, happening April 26-28. You can check it out now at HARDY's merch store.

Tickets to the upcoming Kickoff Jam Festival are now available for purchase. Slated for August 30 to September 1, the Panama City Beach, Florida, event features a star-studded lineup that includes Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser and ALABAMA. You can grab yours now at kickoffjampcb.com.

Up-and-comer Mason Ramsey has announced that he's dropping a new song, "Something You Can Hold," on Friday. While you wait, you can check out its cover art now on Mason's Instagram.

