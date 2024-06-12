Nashville notes: Brantley Gilbert's giveaway + William Michael Morgan's EP

William Michael Morgan is set to drop his new EP, Country Classics Vol. 1, on July 12. "It's full of some of my favorite classic country songs that I love, and I hope you love too!" William shares on social platform X.The project's available for presave now.



Country Bay Music Festival has announced its lineup. Slated for Nov. 9-10 in Miami, Florida, the event will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Parmalee and more. Tickets go on sale Friday 10 a.m. ET at countrybaymusicfestival.com.



Brantley Gilbert has shared that he's giving away the truck featured in his 2013 "Bottoms Up" music video. To participate, head to the contest's page.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.