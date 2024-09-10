Nashville Notes: Luke Grimes is Playin on The Tracks + Tracy Lawrence's Thanksgiving tradition

Rising country singer/songwriter and Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has announced his Playin' On The Tracks Tour. The 10-city tour kicks off Nov. 9 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will wrap Dec. 14 in Denver, Colorado. Up-and-comer Carter Faith will open for Luke. You can grab tickets beginning Friday at lukegrimesmusic.com.



Carly Pearce is giving away tickets and meet & greet passes to an upcoming Hummingbird World Tour date of your choice. You can check out her social platform X for information on how to enter to win.



Gabby Barrett's taking her annual Giving For Good Show to the CMA Theatre at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Nov. 13. The benefit concert will feature opening act Rachel Purcell. For more information on tickets, check out Gabby's post on X.



Tracy Lawrence has announced the Nov. 26 return of his annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. It'll take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds on Thanksgiving morning, before wrapping with the benefit concert at night at Luke Combs' Category 10. Presale starts Tuesday before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. You can find more information at tlmissionpossible.com.

