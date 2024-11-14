Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr welcomes baby #2: 'We are absolutely in love'

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr and her husband, Josh Kerr, welcomed their second child, a boy, in Nashville on Oct. 29.

Chapel Shields Kerr weighed 3 pounds and 4.9 ounces and measured 15 inches long. He joins his 2-year-old big sister, Leighton Grace, in the now-expanded family of four.

"Chapel surprised us on October 29th and we are absolutely in love with our little boy," Taylor tells People. "He is currently thriving in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] and his big sister can't wait to meet him soon."

According to People, the couple also told them Chapel's name is of "meaningful significance" because Josh's father shares the same middle name as him.



You can see a photo of the newborn baby Kerr on People's website.

