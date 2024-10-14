Maddie & Tae announce spring tour: "Five cities, five magical nights"

By Jeremy Chua

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road in the spring for their Love & Light Tour.

The five-date trek kicks off April 10 in New York before hitting Chicago, Nashville and Denver, and wrapping May 15 in Los Angeles.

"We just can't stay away from your beautiful faces!" Maddie & Tae share on Instagram.

"Five cities, five magical nights singing songs that are fan favorites and ones that are hot off the press!" the duo adds in a release. "Can't wait to see y'all!"

Presale begins Tuesday before the general sale on Friday. You can find more information at Maddie & Tae's website.

Maddie & Tae's six-track What A Woman Can Do EP arrived in September with their latest single, "Heart They Didn't Break."

The pair also recently teamed with Dolly Parton, Jessie James Decker and up-and-comer Callie Twisselman on a song called "Gonna Be You." 

