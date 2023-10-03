United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launch of Amazon satellites in final prep

Cape Canaveral, FL — Move over SpaceX.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper “Protoflight” mission is in it’s final preparations. Using a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 501 rocket, the mission will send up two prototype Amazon satellites into low earth orbit that will provide fast, affordable broadband internet to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

Sounds familiar, right? Elon Musk and SpaceX have been sending up “Starlink” satellites for several years. Which is comparable to Amazon’s Project Kuiper mission.

CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, and Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, have gone toe-to-toe with one another for years. Now, the competition continues in space.

The launch is set to take off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Florida’s Space Coast. The launch date is set for Friday, October 6th. The launch window opens at 2pm.

As of today, launch conditions are 80% favorable for takeoff.

Make sure to tune into to WDBO on Friday October 6th, at 2pm to listen to the launch live.









© 2022 Cox Media Group