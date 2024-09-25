Tropical Storm Helene: Crew-9 shifts to Saturday due to storm

Tropical Storm Helene: Crew-9 shifts to Saturday due to storm

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has scrubbed the launch of their joint Crew 9 mission with SpaceX.

The agency said the decision was made to avoid potential impacts from Tropical Storm Helene.

The launch is now scheduled for no earlier than 1:17 p.m. on Saturday.

It will launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The change helped the teams have a rehearsal of launch day activities on Tuesday.

NASA said the integrated system will move into the hangar to avoid the storm.

