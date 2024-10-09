Tornadoes spotted in South Florida as Hurricane Milton creeps closer (The National Weather Service /The National Weather Service)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Weather Service shared photos on social media on Wednesday of a tornado crossing Interstate 75 as cars were still driving on the highway.

“TORNADO crossing I-75 as we speak! Seek shelter NOW!” the social media post said.

The Clewiston Police Department said numerous confirmed tornadoes touched down in Clewiston, just outside the City of Clewiston.

The police department said residents can report any damage to the Clewiston Police Department at 863-983-1474.

