Things to do: Howl-O-Scream, Warrior Weekend 2024, Soccer iD Cup & more happening this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several fun, exciting, and spooky things to do this weekend in Central Florida.

On Friday, September 6th, through November 2nd, Howl-O-Scream returns to SeaWorld Orlando during park hours.

SeaWorld Orlando offers nights of frights at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

On Friday, September 6th, through Sunday, September 8th, Warrior Weekend 2024 goes on at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando.

Rosen Centre at Night Rosen Hotels & Resorts owns and operates nine properties in the Orlando destination market. These properties total more than 6,300 rooms and suites, making founder and President Harris Rosen the largest independent hotelier in Florida. (Rosen Centre Hotel/Rosen Centre Hotel)

On Saturday, September 7th, the Soccer iD Cup will feature Club America against Athletico Nacional at Camping World Stadium.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Camping World Stadium (Image Courtesy: Camping World Stadium)

On Saturday, September 7th, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert is Performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre.

Shows begin at 2 & 7 p.m.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert’ swings into the Dr. Phillips Center ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert’ swings into the Dr. Phillips Center

On Saturday, September 7th, Nick Cannon’s Wild’N Out Live is performed at the Kia Center starting at 7 p.m.

Image courtesy: Kia Center (Image courtesy: Kia Center)

On Saturday, September 7th, the White Party at Pointe Orlando goes on from 8 to 11 p.m.

Pointe Orlando Feb 2022 (KMD Photo&Film/KMD Photo&Film)

Halloween-themed shows returns at Pirates Dinner Adventure (Pirates Dinner Adventure/Pirates Dinner Adventure)

