Things to do in central florida this weekend

Kick off the weekend before Thanksgiving with these fun events.

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Shuler King on Nov. 22-24, 7-8 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club

Click here to purchase tickets


“Rhinoceros” on Fri., Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 2 p.m. at UCF Mainstage Theater

Click here to purchase tickets


Family Day on Nov. 23 at 9:00a.m. at Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort,


Univeral Studios Island's of Adventure Universal Islands of Adventure, Orlando, Florida, United States (cc/Robert Linsdell)

Click here for more information


The Classic Day Party on Nov. 23 at 5:00p.m. at Ember

Click here for more information


Old Town Kissimmee Carnaval at 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 34746

Click here for more information


Live from the Underground at Grumpy’s Underground on Nov. 22 at 9:00p.m.

Microphone in audio booth

On strike (RetoricMedia - stock.adobe.com)

Click here for more information


Florida Blue - Battle of the Bands at Kia Center on Nov. 22 at 7:00p.m.

Click here for details


Florida Soccer Meet up Sunday, on Nov. 24 from 5 - 10pm at 5515 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Click here to learn more


WBCA Showcase on Nov. 23, 12 & 2:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 1 & 3:30 p.m. at ESPN

Click here to purchase tickets


Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at Northwest Recreation Complex.

GF Default - Video: How Turkey Trot benefits seniors for Thanksgiving

Click here for tickets

© 2022 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!