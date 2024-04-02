Moe’s celebrates National Burrito Day with a BOGO

Moe’s celebrates National Burrito Day with a BOGO (Moe’s Southwest Grill/Moe’s Southwest Grill)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Burrito Day is a great way to add a little spice to your lunch.

In honor of National Burrito Day on April 4, Moe’s Southwest Grill celebrates with a BOGO.

To celebrate Burrito Day, the Mexican chain is offering a buy one, get one free burrito or bowl.

Foodies can receive a free burrito or bowl when ordering online, in-store, or via the Moe’s Rewards App at participating locations.

The BOGO is only valid on April 4 at participating locations.

Moe’s is also giving 100 guests a chance to win free burritos for a year.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!