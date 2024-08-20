MCO ranks 7th in passenger traffic, highest in growth in 2023

ORLANDO, FL — Have you been to Orlando International Airport (MCO) recently and just couldn’t help to notice how much busier it seemed? Well you aren’t alone.

The Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) trade association which represents commercial service airports in the United States and Canada released it’s 2023 North American Airport Traffic Summary and MCO ranked as the 7th busiest for passenger traffic among U.S. airports in 2023 and saw the largest growth at 15% compared to their 2022 numbers.

Overall, air traffic continued to rebound as 2023 saw an increase around the country with a 9.5% increase domestically and a 27.9% increase of international travel over 2022 levels.

MCO ranked 18th in international travel numbers and remained the busiest airport in the state.

