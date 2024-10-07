LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton becomes Cat. 4 storm, parts of Florida under mandatory evacuation

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensifies to powerful Cat. 4 storm en route to Florida The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Milton has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of people in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Milton.

10:45 a.m. update:

Several counties on Florida’s Gulf Coast have issued partial mandatory evacuation orders.

Parts of Hillsborough, Hernando and Sarasota counties issued the orders Monday morning.

In Hillsborough County, the order applies to people in manufactured and mobile homes in Zone A and Zone B starting at 2:30 p.m.

Similar orders were issued in Sarasota County and Hernando County.

9:55 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday morning that toll road fees in the West Coast of Florida and western Central Florida will be suspended starting at 10:30 a.m.

This is done to encourage people in Hurricane Milton’s direct path to head north and east.

9:22 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Milton has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm.

Milton now has maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph.

The storm is rapidly intensifying as it moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico en route to Florida.

8:05 AM CDT Monday Update: Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 4 hurricane. The maximum sustained winds have now increased to 150 mph (240 km/h) and the minimum pressure has fallen to 940 mb. pic.twitter.com/wlJXbB5lkr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

8:51 a.m. update:

School districts around Central Florida are keeping parents and students updated on school closures.

Orange County Public Schools said fake social media messages are going around saying schools are closed Monday through Friday.

Orange County schools are still open Monday and officials are still determining when and if schools will close.

8:01 a.m. update:

Florida Power & Light said its crews are moving out to pre-position before the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Utility crews from around the state are preparing for massive damage and outages when Milton makes landfall as a major hurricane this week.

The latest forecast data has Milton directly impacting the Tampa Bay area as a major Cat. 3 hurricane on Wednesday night.

Florida residents are advised to make final preparations for the storm while they can.

7:11 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Milton has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm.

Milton now has maximum sustained winds of around 120 mph.

6:00 AM CDT Monday Update: NOAA Hurricane Hunters find #Milton a major hurricane. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph (195 km/h). #Milton is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/EYkFxvTozk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

In Central Florida, Hurricane Watches have been issued for Sumter and Polk counties and will be extended as the storm draws closer.

6:53 a.m. update:

Channel 9 is keeping track of where Central Florida residents can get sandbags ahead of the storm.

As the tropics heat up, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for storm impacts.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts:

6:03 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to hold a press conference Monday morning.

DeSantis will speak around 9:30 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

The governor will share the latest details on the state’s preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida will join DeSantis at the event.

Original report:

Milton continues to intensify and is still on track to be near major hurricane strength at landfall.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Milton is now a Category 2 hurricane.

Milton is expected to strengthen further and become a Category 3 major hurricane later on Monday and a Category 4 storm on Tuesday.

There has been a minor change in the forecast. The timing has slowed down.

It now looks like landfall will be along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday night, then tracking across Central Florida overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

Landfall could still be anywhere from the Nature Coast to the Fort Myers area, but we have seen a slight tick southward in the last 24 hours.

The threat continues to increase that Milton will bring significant impacts to parts of the west coast of Florida early next week, including significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

It is becoming increasingly likely that Milton will create very significant impacts on parts of the west coast of Florida, including a significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

‘Taking it Seriously’: Osceola County residents rush for sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Milton (WFTV)

Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches will be needed for parts of the West Coast early Monday morning.

In Central Florida, impacts will be based on the exact track of the storm, but the impact threat continues to increase.

