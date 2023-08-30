Hurricane Idalia: Local, state agencies prepare to deploy to storm’s aftermath

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Hurricane Idalia is still moving through the Gulf and eyeing landfall near Florida’s Big Bend region, first responders from Central Florida and around the state are closely watching and waiting.

They’ll be mobilizing to areas hardest hit by this major storm.

In recent days, they’ve been planning and strategizing as best they can so they’re ready to hit the ground running when Idalia’s aftermath becomes reality.

In Orlando, members of several local fire rescue agencies have positioned themselves at the Orange County Convention Center.

Proud to join crews all over the state in deployments. https://t.co/0GpEpxK9du — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 30, 2023

They include MARC 5 and Task Force 4.

Teams have been collecting and loading supplies that will be used and distributed during post-hurricane cleanup.

Task Force 4 is continuing to prepare for Hurricane Idalia. pic.twitter.com/ucQTogLZMq — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 29, 2023

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has also staged at the convention center.

Members are ready to respond to the worst damage that Hurricane Idalia leaves behind.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, members of #MDFR #FLTF1 deployed to Orlando, FL to stage in preparation to assist in response efforts ahead of Hurricane Idalia. The 90-person team will be deployed as part of a Type I US&R Team and to assist with state operations. pic.twitter.com/vKiiMLVLbO — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) August 29, 2023

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement recently announced the activation of its State Emergency Operations Center Team to support ongoing operations.

FDLE said it has already started setting up equipment and mobile command posts at strategic locations.

In advance of Hurricane Idalia, FDLE regional support and logistics teams throughout Florida are preparing to deploy personnel and equipment for a ready response to the storm's aftermath. FDLE has started pre-staging equipment and mobile command posts at strategic locations. pic.twitter.com/7d4qGHjrvV — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 29, 2023

In addition to heavy equipment that includes everything from cargo trucks to chainsaws, FDLE has 80 agents and analysts who are ready to deploy.

The Florida Department of Transportation took to social media to share images of its preps to offer assistance whenever and wherever it’s needed in the coming days.

Among FDOT’s inventory — nearly 1,100 generators that crews will use to get power restored to traffic signals in areas impacted by the storm.

In the coming days, members of these agencies may be stepping into different communities, but their mission to help and keep others safe will remain the same.

