Governor DeSantis implements Toll Relief Program for the second consecutive year

Governor Ron DeSantis announced he's bringing back the Toll Relief Program, which he implemented for the first time in 2023.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Tallahassee, FL — It wasn’t an April Fools joke.

On Monday, April 1st, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he’s bringing back the Toll Relief Program, which he implemented for the first time in 2023.

The program will cut toll rates of frequent commuters in half, by applying a toll credit from April of 2024 to March of 2025.

In order to receive the credit, Florida drivers will need to have a Florida-based toll transponder, either a SunPass or any other Florida-based transponders, and have 35 or more qualifying toll transactions a month.

This will allow Florida drivers to receive a 50 percent credit on their account.

“I am pleased to have secured an additional $450 million for toll relief in Florida that will alleviate costs on our commuting families,” said Governor DeSantis. “Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings.”

DeSantis said, last year, the Toll Relief Program saved $500 million to more than 1.2 million commuters, which is estimated at $400 per driver.

“Florida families grappling with persistent inflation due to the Biden administration’s harmful economic policies can rest assured that we are doing all we can to support Floridians, including another historic year of toll relief,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Our toll relief program provides meaningful cost savings to frequent commuters who rely on our toll roads to provide for their families.”

Watch full press conference below:

