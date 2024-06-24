Florida ranks high among best states for summer road trips

Welcome to Florida (www.mackinac.org)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to get your road trip playlist ready.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Florida ranks high among the best states for summer road trips.

WalletHub released their report of “Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips in 2024” and said 75% of Adults in the U.S. will take a road trip this summer.

In their report, WalletHub compared 50 U.S. states using 32 different categories.

Florida ranked fifth overall, first in number of attractions, second in activities and sixth in nightlife options per capita.

Other notable categories for road tripping in Florida:

15th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 24th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 23rd – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 8th – Car Thefts per Capita

– Car Thefts per Capita 16th – Access to Scenic Byways

Check out all 50 U.S. states rank below:

