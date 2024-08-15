Chick-Fil-A Orlando supports AdventHealth for Children with cookie fundraiser

ORLANDO, Fla. — Participating Orlando Chick-fil-A restaurants are teaming up with AdventHealth for Children for a two-week-long fundraiser during August.
From Aug. 19 through Aug. 31, for each Chocolate Chunk Cookie sold (individual, 6-pack or tray), a portion of the proceeds will benefit the children’s hospital at AdventHealth.
Guests who purchase a Chocolate Chunk Cookie during the fundraiser will also receive a vinyl sticker.
“We are so proud to support AdventHealth, an organization making a daily impact for children and their families in our community,” said Matt Beach, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Millenia. “We hope our neighbors will come out to show their support by enjoying a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.”
In addition, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Orlando are supporting the hospital staff by providing free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches to hospital employees through the Chick-fil-A App on August 19 and 20.
