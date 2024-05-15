AAA projects record number of Floridians will travel during Memorial Day weekend

AAA forecasts a record number of Floridians are set to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

WFTV

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA forecasts a record number of Floridians are set to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts more than 2.5 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more, which is an increase of 126,500 travelers than the previous record high, which was set in 2023.

AAA projects nearly 43.8 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday travel period, which is 1.7 million more travelers than 2023, and just behind 2005′s record of 44 million.

“Memorial Day will be the start to a very busy summer of travel,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “American travelers are forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels, making this the busiest Memorial Day holiday weekend in nearly two decades. The main driver of the projection is strong consumer interest in traveling both domestically and abroad. Interest in traveling internationally is at the highest level in recent years.”

AAA ranks Orlando one of the top domestic locations for Memorial Day weekend, along with New York, Las Vegas, and Southern California.


