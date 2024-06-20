AAA predicts travel records during 4th of July week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many are expected to travel this 4th of July.

According to AAA, this Independence Day will break travel records in the U.S. and in the state of Florida.

AAA predicts over 70.9 million people will travel over 50 miles or more across the U.S., an increase of 3.5 million travelers from 2023.

AAA estimates almost 4.5 million Floridians will travel during the 4th of July travel period, an increase of 300-thousand travelers from 2023.

“The summer travel season is off to a hot start and we expect to set new travel records on the road and in the sky during the week of Independence Day,” said Vice President of Travel for AAA, Debbie Haas. “There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks.”

The 4th of July travel period begins on Saturday, June 29th and goes until Sunday, July 7th.

AAA predicts 60.6 million people will travel by car, which is an increase of 2.8 million from 2023.

Air travel is also predicted to increase by 7% from last year. AAA estimates air travelers will set a new record of 5.74 million passengers taking to the skies.

AAA compiled insight and data on the best and worst times to travel:

Orlando was the second most popular domestic destination for Independence Day, behind Seattle (1st). Miami (5th) and Fort Lauderdale (7th) also made the list.

