Like father like son: Luke Bryan's son Tate has the 'mind of a country boy'

By Jeremy Chua

It's no secret that Luke Bryan enjoys "Huntin, Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," just like his song suggests.

Someone else who enjoys it, too? His 14-year-old son, Tate.

"Tate is so focused on deer hunting. It's not even deer season, and he's been just sitting in a deer stand with no weapon," Luke tells the press.

"I'm like, 'Son, what are you doing?' 'I just want to see the deer,'" he recalls Tate's response. "I'm like, 'Buddy, that is music to my ears.'"

Luke's aptly titled latest album, Mind of a Country Boy, is out now.

Luke will host the 2024 CMA Awards with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson. You can catch it live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!