Lainey's "Country's Cool Again" may remind you of Barbara Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool"

Don't be surprised if "Country's Cool Again" nostalgically reminds you of Barbara Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." As Lainey Wilson recalls, she, too, noticed similarities when she wrote it.



"When we were writing the song, I was like, 'This is like ['I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool'], 2.0. I do think that country music has always been cool," Lainey tells ABC Audio. " But I think for me at least, it's really cool to be a part of this generation of country music."

The present-day class of country artists isn't much different from the '90s, says Lainey. Just like before, acts typically possess unique qualities in their artistry and sound that differ from the rest.



"I feel like everybody [listens] to sounds different. Everybody looks different. Everybody's got a different story. There's nothing bleeding over," Lainey notes. "When you turn on the radio, you know who everybody is. And I think that's how it was in the '90s. You knew the artist and then you knew the music too. And I'm proud to be a part of this generation."



"Country's Cool Again" arrives on digital platforms February 16 and is available for presave now. While you wait, check out a preview clip of the song now on Lainey's Instagram.

Lainey's current single, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," is in the top 15 of the country charts.

