Lainey Wilson's headlining Vegas' MGM Grand

Lainey Wilson is headed to Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena for her headlining Wildflowers and Wild Horses show.



The one-night event will take place Dec. 14, and feature opening acts Tracy Lawrence and country newcomer Mae Estes.



"We're comin back bigger and better than ever cowboys and cowgirls! We're rounding out [National Finals Rodeo] week at @mgmgrand with my friends @therealtracylawrence and @maeestes on Dec. 14," Lainey announced to fans on Instagram.



Presale for Lainey's The Stable fan club begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. $1 from every ticket purchased will go to Lainey's Heart Like a Truck charity fund.



For tickets and more information, visit axs.com.



Meanwhile, if you're going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch Lainey performing at Nissan Stadium on Saturday before her sit-down interview at the CMA Close Up Stage on Sunday. The interview will also be livestreamed on TalkShopLive.



Lainey's CMA Fest schedule is available now at cmafest.com.



Her forthcoming album, Whirlwind, will arrive Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.