Jordan Davis talks friendships with tour openers Mitchell Tenpenny + Ashley Cooke

Jordan Davis' tour schedule may be packed, but he's not complaining about it.



"We're out with Luke Combs on the Saturdays, and then Thursday and Friday we do a headlining tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke," Jordan tells the press.



Leading a headlining tour is special, but what makes it even more special for the "Next Thing You Know" singer is having his friends join him as openers.



"It's cool for me on the headlining dates. You know, Mitchell is one of my oldest friends in Nashville. And then Ashley, I feel like I've been playing shows with her since she kind of broke. So to get to see the crowd fall in love with them as artists and get to go out there and see their show and just be out with people that I just truly enjoy being around ... Mitchell and Ashley, is awesome," Jordan says.



Jordan's also had the opportunity to open for country stars Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley. But don't ask him to choose which tour's more fun.



"To pick up and go link up with Combs, who's been so good to us the last couple of years, and to get to play some of the coolest stadiums all over the country, it's been a special year. I had a lot of fun on the road with Dierks, but [Luke's Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour] is battling for one of the funnest tours I've been on," he says.



To catch Jordan at an upcoming Damn Good Time World Tour show, head to his website.

