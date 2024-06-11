Jelly Roll takes "Halfway to Hell" to #1

Jelly Roll has scored his fourth #1 with "Halfway to Hell."



The track, which Jelly co-wrote, is the third and final single off his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. It was preceded by "Need a Favor" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Save Me," which also topped the country charts.



Jelly will release his next single, "I Am Not Okay," on Wednesday. It'll be the first preview of his as-yet-untitled next album. Fans got a first listen when Jelly performed it live on The Voice's season 25 finale in May.

On the tour front, Jelly's playing various festivals and opening for Morgan Wallen on Morgan's One Night at a Time Tour as he readies to kick off his headlining Beautifully Broken Tour in August. Tickets are available now at jellyroll615.com.

You can presave "I Am Not Okay" now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.