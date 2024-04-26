Jelly Roll says he left social media for more reasons than "bullying"

In the April 24 episode of her podcast Dumb Blonde, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, said that Jelly had gotten "off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f******* weight," adding, "It hurts him." But Jelly said that's not the only reason he's temporarily quit social media.

Speaking to Variety, Jelly said he's sure he'll be back on social media and shared his thoughts on the matter. "I probably shouldn't elaborate on this because nobody on my team wants me to, but I don't have a problem with social media. And it wasn't just bullying that did it," he said.

"It was not only the toxicity of social media, but the addiction of it. I was becoming too busy to waste hours of my life scrolling. I can honestly say that I’ve been off social media for a few months now and I’ve never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded," he continued.

"I’ve also never had less of an idea what was going on in the world, but I tell you what, I’m definitely not coming back before the election," he quipped, adding, "Bad joke."

Meanwhile, Jelly, who plays the Stagecoach Festival on April 26, teases that he's got plenty of new songs that are "just screaming to get out."

"I’m calling my manager and label every day, like, when can we leak a song?" he continued. "I think I might have to go back to my 'ask for forgiveness, not permission' model."

