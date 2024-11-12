Hey, cowgirls: Parmalee's got a new song for you

If you're a cowgirl and love country love songs, Parmalee just might have the song for you.



The group hopped on socials recently to tease a new, as-yet-untitled track that's a hat-tip to cowgirls.



"The way she fitted in them Levi's/ Make a man never want to go home/ I only came for a minute now she make me want to live it/ Yeah Southern charm ain't no joke/ Thank God for the cowgirl/ I fell in love with a cowgirl/ And I ain't coming home," Parmalee sings in the upbeat clip.



"What do ya think? Should we release this one?" they wrote in their post.



While you wait for the release date to be announced, you can check out the full snippet now on social platform X.



Parmalee's currently in the top five of the country charts with their latest single, "Gonna Love You."

