Here's what you need to know about Keith + Lainey's duet

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

We've finally got a title and release date for Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson's much-teased-about duet.

The track's titled "GO HOME W U," and it's dropping Friday, May 3.

Keith announced the highly anticipated details on Friday alongside a snippet of the uptempo song and a reveal of its cover art.

"I won't lie, yes I had more than a few/ You know, I shouldn't be drivin'/ I think I should probably go home with you/ Take me home," Keith and Lainey sing in the upbeat number.

You can presave "GO HOME W U" now to hear it as soon as it releases.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!