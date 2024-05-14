HARDY's about to go "Psycho"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

HARDY's dropping a new track, "Psycho," on Friday.

The country rocker shared the news on social media alongside a snippet of the soon-to-be-released song.

"Hey, I hope you never have to see the day/ But if you ever walk away/ Well, everybody you know, everybody I know's/ Gonna know you fell in love with a psycho," HARDY sings in the preview clip.

The 24-second visualizer also features shots of HARDY in a padded room donning a straight jacket.

"Psycho" will preview HARDY's forthcoming as-yet-untitled rock album. 

Coming up, HARDY will kick off his Quit!! tour May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. Tickets are available now at hardyofficial.com/quittour.

HARDY's also up for Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards. You can stream the show live Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!