HARDY's about to go "Psycho"

HARDY's dropping a new track, "Psycho," on Friday.



The country rocker shared the news on social media alongside a snippet of the soon-to-be-released song.



"Hey, I hope you never have to see the day/ But if you ever walk away/ Well, everybody you know, everybody I know's/ Gonna know you fell in love with a psycho," HARDY sings in the preview clip.



The 24-second visualizer also features shots of HARDY in a padded room donning a straight jacket.



"Psycho" will preview HARDY's forthcoming as-yet-untitled rock album.



Coming up, HARDY will kick off his Quit!! tour May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. Tickets are available now at hardyofficial.com/quittour.

HARDY's also up for Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards. You can stream the show live Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

