"Ha-ooh-hoo": Brooks & Dunn + Lainey rock out on "Play Something Country"

"Ha-ooh-hoo": Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn have teamed for a new rocking, ZZ Top-inspired version of "Play Something Country."



It's the first preview of Brooks & Dunn's REBOOT II, a star-studded tribute album that'll feature collabs with Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, ERNEST, Corey Kent and more.



"Lainey was one of the first artists to get in the studio with us for this project," says the duo's Kix Brooks. "She came head-to-toe in flames, bell-bottoms and all, and added that Louisiana swagger like only she could. This was a fun one!"



"I don't know anybody in this town, in this generation of country music, who could say that these guys are not influences on what they do," adds Lainey. "They were the soundtrack to my childhood, so I was excited to make some magic with them."



You can watch a behind-the-scenes clip of Brooks & Dunn and Lainey's recording process now on YouTube.



REBOOT II arrives Nov. 15 and is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the full track list for REBOOT II:

"Play Something Country" with Lainey Wilson

"Neon Moon" with Morgan Wallen

"Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" with Marcus King Band

"Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" with Megan Moroney

"Brand New Man" with Warren Zeiders

"Believe" with Jelly Roll

"She Used to Be Mine" with Riley Green

"She Likes to Get Out of Town" with The Cadillac Three

"Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Halestorm

"Ain't No Way To Go" with Mitchell Tenpenny

"How Long Gone" with The Earls of Leicester

"I'll Never Forgive My Heart" with Jake Worthington

"She's Not the Cheatin' Kind" with Hailey Whitters

"Hard Workin' Man" with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

"Hillbilly Deluxe" with HARDY

"Indian Summer" with ERNEST

"Drop in the Bucket" with Thousand Horses

"Only In America" with Corey Kent

