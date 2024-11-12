George Strait to be honored with 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Strait To Vegas - George Strait In Concert - September 9, 2016 LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, "Strait to Vegas" at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media) (Ethan Miller)

George Strait will be honored with the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 58th CMA Awards. According to a release, the award is bestowed upon “an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music” and “recognizes those who have achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales and public representation at the highest level.”

George’s career has spawned 31 studio albums, three live records and 11 compilation projects, and earned him three CMA Entertainer of the Year awards, 17 CMA Award wins, and inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Past CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

