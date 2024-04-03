Chayce Beckham + Luke Bryan celebrate "23" hitting #1

With a #1 hit now under his belt, Chayce Beckham is beaming with gratitude for his self-penned "23" and all it's done for his career.



"What else could you ask for, you know? That song's changed my life in a million different ways," Chayce tells ABC Audio. "It's my first Gold plaque. My first Platinum plaque. I got to sing it at the Grand Ole Opry and got presented with that plaque, with my family and everybody who I love right there with me in attendance."



"What else could anybody really ask for?" he shares.



Chayce isn't the only one celebrating his chart-topper. So is country superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan.



"The fact that he wrote '23' by himself, I think not since Taylor Swift in 2012 has [an] artist [written] a song by themselves that was the number-one song," Luke adds in a press conference.



"There's Chayce Beckham the artist and the singer. But then I've [gotten] to know him on so many other levels," Luke continues. "I think he's just really taking this all in and really loving it. And his approach, his mental approach to this, is the way it ought to be."

"You go write the songs, you go have fun, you record them, you go do your shows and let everybody work, do their job, have fun, and you have fun with it, too," he says, before adding how proud he is of Chayce.



"23" is the lead single from Chayce's debut album, Bad For Me, arriving April 5.



Meanwhile, you can catch Luke on season 22 of American Idol, airing Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

