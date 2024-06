59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson sat down with Garth Brooks recently to chat and she opened up about her childhood a little bit and how she grew up. It turns out she has a crazy childhood connection to superstar Tim McGraw! She said “Tim grew up right down the road from me. My step-grandmother used to actually babysit him. But I’ve never met Tim.”





Like what are the odds?! It wasn’t in Tennessee either... they both lived in Start, Louisianna which has a population of less than 1,000 people.

