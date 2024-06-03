Catch Jordan Davis + NEEDTOBREATHE on 'CMT Crossroads'

Courtesy of CMT

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis and rock group NEEDTOBREATHE teamed up in April for a taping of CMT Crossroads, and now we have an official air date.

Their episode will premiere June 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and be available to watch the next day on CMT VOD, with subsequent encores on CMT MUSIC and MTV LIVE.

CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis will feature joint performances from the singers as they offer duet renditions of their hit songs.

Fans can expect collaborations on Jordan's #1 hits "Buy Dirt" and "Tucson Too Late," as well as NEEDTOBREATHE's "Banks."

Their special was taped in front of a live audience at the University of Texas at Austin during CMT Music Awards Week in April.

While you wait for CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis to air, you can preview their performance of "Buy Dirt" now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!