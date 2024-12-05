Blake Shelton recalls his new team's reaction after hearing 'Texas'

It's no secret that Blake Shelton's been out of the music game for a while now.



His latest album, Body Language, arrived in 2021. And though he's released several solo songs and scored his 29th #1 with Post Malone's "Pour Me a Drink," it's been a hot minute since he's rolled out a new single, let alone a full record.



That's why Blake didn't know if his new label home would love "Texas."



"I went in and I had a meeting with BMG Records and I just played them some stuff that I was working on. ... And 'Texas' was one of them," Blake recalls to ABC Audio. "I didn't identify it as like, 'This is the one,' because I feel like I'm so far removed now from even knowing what's good anymore that I just ... kind of wanted to see what they even thought."



Fortunately, Blake still knew what was a hit because everyone was Team "Texas."



"Soon as they heard 'Texas,' I mean, it was unanimous," Blake shares. "They came out of their seats and said, 'This is our first single. We already found our first single.'"



"[It] was so exciting for me to know that I still got my finger on the pulse of at least what somebody would expect for me anyway," he adds.

"Texas" is now approaching the top 20 of the country charts.



Blake's got a packed 2025 ahead of him with his six-date Las Vegas residency kicking off Feb. 5, before his Friends & Heroes Tour begins Feb. 27.



For tickets and Blake's full tour schedule, visit blakeshelton.com.

