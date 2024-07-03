Win Tickets to AquaGlow & Qualify for a Flyaway to NYC for Jelly Roll





CAMP K92.3 Jelly Roll

CAMP K92.3 wants to send you and your plus one to New York City to see Jelly Roll in concert! You could win a trip for two to catch Jelly Roll live at Madison Square Garden on September 27th, 2024. Listen weekdays for your opportunity to qualify for the grand prize trip!

This week (7/8-7/12), you could score four tickets to Aquatica to experience the all-new AquaGlow, the ultimate neon nighttime swim party! Then, you’re qualified for the grand prize trip to the Big Apple to see Jelly Roll in concert for his “Beautifully Broken Tour.” Be ready for the cue to call at 9a & 5p and dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Ride the vibrant waves, float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and immersive light tunnels, or burst into an exhilarating foam party! Groove to high-energy beats throughout the night and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items. Don’t miss out on the hottest family event of the summer! AquaGlow at Aquatica, select nights, now through August 10th. Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com

(*Included with their ticket purchase, guests will receive complimentary soft drinks and commemorative event wristband.)

The Jelly Roll flyaway includes round-trip airfare, 2-night hotel accommodations and two tickets to the show! Click here to view rules.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/8/24–8/2/24. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Odds of becoming Finalist vary; Grand Prize odds: 1:40. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

