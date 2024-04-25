Ticket Info Here for K92.3′s Springs & Strings Featuring Dasha

K92.3's Springs & Strings

We’re heading back to Wekiva Island for the next K92.3 Springs & Strings! This time, Dasha will take the stage on May 23rd, 2024 for an intimate performance with a view! She’ll perform her viral hit “Austin” and more songs live amongst the backdrop of the pristine Wekiva River.

Tickets are on-sale now including a very limited number of VIP tickets. VIP Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating for the best seats in the house, access to the soundcheck, one complimentary Bud Light (21 or older only) and meet and greet with Dasha.

Food & beverages will be available for purchase. Grab a Bud Light and enjoy delicious food from the Without A Paddle Cafe food truck. Parking is free. K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see Dasha for an intimate performance in the great outdoors. GA doors open at 6pm.





Bud Light









©2024 Cox Media Group