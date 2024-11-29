The Jingle Jam Merch Store Is Here—Plus Exclusive Holiday Sales!

WWKA Jingle Jam Merch Store

We’re officially kicking off the holiday season, and we’ve got some exciting news to share with you—our brand-new Jingle Jam 2024 merchandise store is now live! That’s right, you can now grab all the exclusive gear** you need to get ready for the biggest holiday concert of the year.

Whether you’re joining us in person for Jingle Jam or you just want to show off your K92.3 pride from home, we’ve got you covered with tons of festive, fun, and totally exclusive items. From Jingle Jam t-shirts and cozy sweatshirts to Christmas ornaments and holiday tote bags, there’s something for everyone in our brand-new store. And if you’re looking to really get into the holiday spirit, don’t forget to pick up a cute Christmas stocking to hang by the fireplace! 🎅🎁

We hope to see you at Jingle Jam on Sunday, December 8th, 2024! If you haven’t yet secured your tickets, you can purchase them by clicking here.

Artists scheduled to perform include Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick—ensuring an evening filled with holiday cheer and country hits.

To celebrate the launch of the online store, K92.3 is offering two special sales events that will make your holiday shopping even sweeter:

Black Friday Sale – Mark your calendars for November 29, 2024 ! You’ll be able to score 30% off everything in the store during this one-day-only sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag your Jingle Jam merch before the concert, or to pick up a festive gift for the music lover in your life.

– Mark your calendars for ! You’ll be able to score in the store during this one-day-only sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag your Jingle Jam merch before the concert, or to pick up a festive gift for the music lover in your life. Holiday Sale – From December 3 to December 8, 2024, we’re offering 25% off everything in the store, plus free standard shipping.

Don’t miss out—celebrate the season with K92.3 Orlando’s new online store and gear up for the ultimate holiday concert experience! We hope to see you at Jingle Jam rocking the merch!

** Jingle Jam merch is ONLY available online. We will not be selling these designs at the show.

Check out a few of the designs you can choose from below!



