Crayola Tickets For You at the 13th Annual Back to School Expo

Crayola Experience

Join K92.3 at the 13th Annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 5th at the Altamonte Mall from 11am-4pm. It’s Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend, so parents stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money! Plus, you can connect with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. Meet representatives from the Orlando Magic, see animals from the Central Florida Zoo, live gators from Gatorland and more!

The first 50 families to visit the K92.3 table will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction, while supplies last! Come experience a full day of family fun at Crayola Experience.


