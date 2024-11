A Capitol Fourth WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: International film and television star and the world’s most famous amphibian, Kermit the Frog performs for “A Capitol Fourth,” live from Washington, DC, airing Sunday on PBS July 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Capital Concerts) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Capital Concert)

Lainey came out during Zach’s set the other day dressed up as a baby and now Zach got her back! It’s the endless tour of stage pranks between these two and it’s great!