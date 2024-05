Zach Bryan In Concert - New York, NY NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia were involved in what she’s calling a ‘traumatizing’ car crash the other night that flipped their car several times. It sounds like they will both be ok, thank God! However, Zach had to get stitches for a pretty bad cut and Brianna said she’s still pretty shaken.