Zach Bryan ends long-term relationship with Brianna “Chickenfry”

Zach Bryan In Concert - New York, NY NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

If you’re a Zach Bryan fan, I’m sure you knew that he was dating influencer and podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, also known as “Brianna Chickenfry.” Well, she recently took to Instagram to announce that she is in shock and taking a social media break after Zach Bryan publicly announced their breakup.

Zach announced the breakup on his Instagram story saying, “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

Not sure exactly what happened and to be honest, it’s none of the world’s business. I just hope they’re both emotionally and mentally in a good place right now. Sucks to hear Zach say he’s had such a rough year.