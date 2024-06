CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs is one of my favorites - I’ve been following him since high school when he first started sharing videos on Vine! (Yes, remember Vine?!)

Check out these old videos of him singing!

Vine Highlight Video I know a lot of yall found my music through Vine, so I put this video together where we could remember those days! COMMENT which was your favorite and I may put a new version of it up! Posted by Luke Combs on Friday, August 17, 2018