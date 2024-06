StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen has been teasing us enough! During his Friday night One Night At A Time tour-stop at Virginia Beach, Morgan confirmed ‘Lies, Lies, Lies’ will be out July 4th! It will be the first release from his upcoming album.





Here’s the entire version from the Live From Abbey Road Studios / 2024 sessions