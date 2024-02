It has never been a secret that Luke Combs is a huge fan of Tracy Chapman and that was on full display last night (February 4th) when he finally got to perform “Fast Car” with her at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

In case you didn’t get to see it, here is the full video of Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs singing “Fast Car” at the Grammys

pic.twitter.com/4RyBSFgjsW — EZ Rider🌻 (@EZRideryoyall) February 5, 2024