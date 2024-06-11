Video: Luke Combs Throwback To His Vine Compilation

Luke Combs has come a long way in a short time, establishing himself as one of the biggest names in country music. He has 3 GRAMMY nominations, 4 ACA Awards, and 6 CMA Awards to accompany his 16 #1 singles. That’s quite the resume for a guy that released his first single just over a decade ago!

But let’s take a look back at a young Luke Combs, putting out Vine’s to get noticed, get a following and get his name out there. Well Luke, I’d say it worked!

In this video, you’ll see a very young Luke playing one of his biggest hits, Tracy Champan’s “Fast Car.” You’ll also see him covering songs from Kenny, Garth, Eric Church and more. But keep in mind, videos on Vine had to be 6-seconds long and that’s it! So, it’s a bunch or very quick clips, but they’re well worth the watch!

