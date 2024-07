The 56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer Bryan recently christened a new hospital wing at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn. The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Boyer-Bryan West Tower earlier this summer

Luke and Caroline have been supporters of the hospital for years and served as co chairs of the campaign to construct and renovate the new wing.